CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, March 24, 2022 _____ MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT Marine Weather Statement National Weather Service Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA 101 AM PDT Thu Mar 24 2022 ...DENSE FOG TO AFFECT MOST OF THE COASTAL WATERS... A shallow marine layer depth across the coastal waters will produce areas of dense fog through Thursday morning. Mariners should be prepared for abrupt visibility changes down to one nautical mile or less. Reduce speeds and be on the lookout for exposed rocks and other vessels, including large ships in the shipping lanes. Use radar or GPS navigation if available, and consider remaining in harbor if such equipment is unavailable. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather