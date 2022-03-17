CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, March 18, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

209 AM PDT Thu Mar 17 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Hazardous sea conditions.

* WHERE...Waters from Pt. Sal to Santa Cruz Island CA and

westward 60 nm including San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands and

Outer waters from Santa Cruz Island to San Clemente Island to

60 NM offshore including San Nicolas and Santa Barbara Islands.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHERE...Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal westward out to 10

NM.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 PM PDT this evening.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

Small craft advisory conditions have diminished.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT FRIDAY...

* WHERE...Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal from 10 to 60 NM.

