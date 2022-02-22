CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, February 22, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

226 AM PST Tue Feb 22 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO

9 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and

hazardous seas 9 to 12 feet expected. For the Small Craft

Advisory, north winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and

seas 8 to 11 feet.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm.

* WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 9 PM this evening

to 9 AM PST Wednesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 9

PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause

damage to vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels

should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port

until hazardous seas subside.

hazardous seas 10 to 12 feet expected. For the Small Craft

Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt

and seas 9 to 11 feet.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

NOON PST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, north winds 25 to 30 kt with

gusts up to 40 kt and seas 11 to 14 feet expected. For the

Small Craft Advisory, north winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to

30 kt and seas 10 to 13 feet.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 3 PM this afternoon to noon

PST Wednesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 PM PST

this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

gusts up to 35 kt and seas 11 to 14 feet expected. For the

Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts

up to 30 kt and seas 10 to 12 feet.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.

