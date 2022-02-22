CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, February 22, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Eureka CA 226 AM PST Tue Feb 22 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS EVENING... ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM PST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous seas 9 to 12 feet expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 8 to 11 feet. * WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm. * WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 9 PM this evening to 9 AM PST Wednesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 9 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause damage to vessels. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port until hazardous seas subside. hazardous seas 10 to 12 feet expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 9 to 11 feet. * WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO NOON PST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, north winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 11 to 14 feet expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 10 to 13 feet. * WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 3 PM this afternoon to noon PST Wednesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. gusts up to 35 kt and seas 11 to 14 feet expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 10 to 12 feet. * WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather