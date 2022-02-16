CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, February 16, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service SAN DIEGO CA

142 AM PST Wed Feb 16 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY

THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Seas 8 to 11 feet.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from San Mateo Point to the Mexican

Border and out to 30 nm.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM PST early this morning.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and

seas 7 to 12 feet.

* WHERE...Waters from San Mateo point to the Mexican Border

Extending 30 to 60 nm out including San Clemente Island.

* WHEN...Until noon PST today.

