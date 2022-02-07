CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, February 8, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Eureka CA 227 AM PST Mon Feb 7 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM PST TUESDAY... ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT TUESDAY EVENING... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 8 to 13 feet expected. For the Hazardous Seas Watch, very steep and hazardous seas 11 to 13 feet possible. * WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 9 AM this morning to 6 PM PST Tuesday. For the Hazardous Seas Watch, Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause damage to vessels. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Consider altering your plans to avoid possible hazardous sea conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT PST TUESDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 8 to 12 feet expected. * WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...From noon today to midnight PST Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO * WHAT...North winds 5 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 8 to 10 feet expected. * WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm. * WHEN...From noon Tuesday to midnight PST Tuesday night. * WHAT...Seas 7 to 10 feet expected. * WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather