CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, January 16, 2022 _____ MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT Marine Weather Statement National Weather Service Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA 1125 PM PST Sat Jan 15 2022 ...TSUNAMI SURGES CONTINUE TO AFFECT HARBORS IN SAN LUIS OBISPO AND WESTERN SANTA BARBARA COUNTIES TONIGHT... A tsunami will continue to affect area harbors and marinas tonight, especially in San Luis Obispo and Western Santa Barbara counties. Strong waves or surges of water above normal tidal activity could lead to damage to docks and harbor areas. Hazardous floating and submerged debris should be expected. Strong and unusual currents and waves inside harbors, bays, and inlets may be especially destructive. Mariners at sea should avoid entering shallow water, harbors, marinas and bays until the tsunami threat has passed. Tsunamis are a series of waves that may continue for many hours to days after the arrival of the first wave. The first wave is often not the largest wave. Each wave may last 5 to 45 minutes as the wave encroaches and recedes. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio for the latest information on this event. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather