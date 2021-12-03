CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, December 3, 2021 _____ HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Medford OR 226 AM PST Fri Dec 3 2021 ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS MORNING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, north winds 15 to 25 knots with gusts to 30 knots and very steep, hazardous seas around 11 ft. For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and steep seas 8 to 10 ft. Seas will be due to a mix of short period northerly wind waves and 13 second period swell from the west-northwest. * WHERE...The Hazardous Seas Warning is for areas beyond about 5NM west of the coast westward from Bandon southward. The Small Craft Advisory is in effect for the remainder of the area. Commercial vessels should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port until conditions improve. ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, north winds 20 to 30 knots with gusts to 35 knots and very steep, hazardous seas 10 to 13 ft. For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and steep seas 9 to 11 ft. Seas will be due to a mix of short period northerly wind waves and 13 second period swell from the west-northwest. * WHERE...The Hazardous Seas Warning is for most areas. The advisory is for all except the southeastern most part of the area. * WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, until 10 AM PST this morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 7 AM this morning to 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or damage vessels. 