CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, December 3, 2021

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

152 AM PST Tue Nov 30 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM WEDNESDAY TO

NOON PST FRIDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON

THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 20 to 30 kt

with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 8 to 13 ft at 15 seconds. For

the Hazardous Seas Watch, very steep and hazardous seas 9 to 11

ft at 10 to 13 seconds.

* WHERE...Advisory conditions for all areas until the Hazardous

Seas Watch, which is from Coos Bay south beyond 10 NM.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 10 AM Wednesday to

noon PST Friday. For the Hazardous Seas Watch, from Thursday

afternoon through Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Bar crossing could become especially hazardous.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Consider altering your plans to avoid possible hazardous and very

steep sea conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM WEDNESDAY TO

NOON PST FRIDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON

THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 20 to 30 kt

with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 8 to 13 ft at 15 seconds. For

the Hazardous Seas Watch, very steep and hazardous seas 9 to 11

ft at 10 to 13 seconds.

* WHERE...Advisory conditions for all areas until the Hazardous

Seas Watch, which is from Coos Bay south beyond 10 NM.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 10 AM Wednesday to

noon PST Friday. For the Hazardous Seas Watch, from Thursday

afternoon through Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Bar crossing could become especially hazardous.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Consider altering your plans to avoid possible hazardous and very

steep sea conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM WEDNESDAY TO

NOON PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

steep seas 8 to 11 ft at 13 seconds.

* WHERE...All areas.

* WHEN...From 10 AM Wednesday to noon PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or

damage smaller vessels.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners and those operating smaller vessels should

remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM WEDNESDAY TO

NOON PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

steep seas 8 to 11 ft at 13 seconds.

* WHERE...All areas.

* WHEN...From 10 AM Wednesday to noon PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or

damage smaller vessels.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners and those operating smaller vessels should

remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM WEDNESDAY TO

NOON PST FRIDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON

THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 20 to 30 kt

with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 8 to 13 ft at 15 seconds. For

the Hazardous Seas Watch, very steep and hazardous seas 9 to 11

ft at 10 to 13 seconds.

* WHERE...Advisory conditions for all areas until the Hazardous

Seas Watch, which is from Coos Bay south beyond 10 NM.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 10 AM Wednesday to

noon PST Friday. For the Hazardous Seas Watch, from Thursday

afternoon through Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Bar crossing could become especially hazardous.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Consider altering your plans to avoid possible hazardous and very

steep sea conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM WEDNESDAY TO

NOON PST FRIDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON

THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 20 to 30 kt

with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 8 to 13 ft at 15 seconds. For

the Hazardous Seas Watch, very steep and hazardous seas 9 to 11

ft at 10 to 13 seconds.

* WHERE...Advisory conditions for all areas until the Hazardous

Seas Watch, which is from Coos Bay south beyond 10 NM.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 10 AM Wednesday to

noon PST Friday. For the Hazardous Seas Watch, from Thursday

afternoon through Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Bar crossing could become especially hazardous.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Consider altering your plans to avoid possible hazardous and very

steep sea conditions.

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather