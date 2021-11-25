CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, November 26, 2021

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

217 AM PST Thu Nov 25 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 PM PST

FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 8 to 11 ft at 15 seconds expected.

* WHERE...Northwest half of zone early Friday morning spreading to

all areas by Friday mid-morning.

* WHEN...From 4 AM to 10 PM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or

damage smaller vessels.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners and those operating smaller vessels should

remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 10 PM PST

FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 8 to 10 ft at 15 seconds expected.

* WHERE...From Cape Blanco to Port Orford, then 3 nm and westward

south of Port Orford to Brookings.

* WHEN...From 10 AM to 10 PM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or

damage smaller vessels.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners and those operating smaller vessels should

remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

* WHAT...Areas of northeast winds 20 to 25 knots with isolated gusts

to 30 knots, especially between San Clemente Island and San

Mateo Point.

* WHERE...Waters from San Mateo point to the Mexican Border

Extending 30 to 60 nm out including San Clemente Island and

Coastal Waters from San Mateo Point to the Mexican Border and

out to 30 nm.

* WHEN...Until noon PST today.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will diminish this afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

