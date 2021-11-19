CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, November 20, 2021

_____

HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

209 AM PST Fri Nov 19 2021

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST

SATURDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

4 PM PST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 kt, with very steep and hazardous

northwest seas of 12 to 15 ft at 10 seconds, becoming wind-

driven at 8 to 11 feet Saturday.

* WHERE...Very steep and hazardous seas will affect all areas

through this afternoon, then continue for areas beyond 5 nm form

shore and south of Cape Ferrelo tonight, with Small Craft

Advisory conditions elsewhere.

* WHEN...The Hazardous Seas Warning is in effect until 4 AM PST

Saturday. The Small Craft Advisory is in effect from 4 PM this

afternoon to 4 PM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Bar crossings will become especially

treacherous.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels

should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port

until conditions improve.

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST

SATURDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

4 PM PST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 kt, with very steep and hazardous

northwest seas of 12 to 15 ft at 10 seconds, becoming wind-

driven at 8 to 11 feet Saturday.

* WHERE...Very steep and hazardous seas will affect all areas

through this afternoon, then continue for areas beyond 5 nm form

shore and south of Cape Ferrelo tonight, with Small Craft

Advisory conditions elsewhere.

* WHEN...The Hazardous Seas Warning is in effect until 4 AM PST

Saturday. The Small Craft Advisory is in effect from 4 PM this

afternoon to 4 PM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Bar crossings will become especially

treacherous.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels

should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port

until conditions improve.

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST SATURDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

4 PM PST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 kt, with very steep and hazardous

northwest seas of 12 to 15 ft at 10 seconds, becoming wind-

driven at 8 to 11 feet Saturday.

* WHERE...Very steep and hazardous seas will affect all areas

through this afternoon, then continue for areas south of Gold

Beach through Saturday, with Small Craft Advisory conditions

elsewhere.

* WHEN...The Hazardous Seas Warning is in effect until 7 PM PST

Saturday, with Small Craft Advisory in effect from 4 PM this

afternoon to 4 PM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Bar crossings will become especially

treacherous.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels

should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port

until conditions improve.

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST SATURDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

4 PM PST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 kt, with very steep and hazardous

northwest seas of 12 to 15 ft at 10 seconds, becoming wind-

driven at 8 to 11 feet Saturday.

* WHERE...Very steep and hazardous seas will affect all areas

through this afternoon, then continue for areas south of Gold

Beach through Saturday, with Small Craft Advisory conditions

elsewhere.

* WHEN...The Hazardous Seas Warning is in effect until 7 PM PST

Saturday, with Small Craft Advisory in effect from 4 PM this

afternoon to 4 PM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Bar crossings will become especially

treacherous.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels

should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port

until conditions improve.

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST SATURDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

4 PM PST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 kt, with very steep and hazardous

northwest seas of 12 to 15 ft at 10 seconds, becoming wind-

driven at 8 to 11 feet Saturday.

* WHERE...Very steep and hazardous seas will affect all areas

through this afternoon, then continue for areas south of Gold

Beach through Saturday, with Small Craft Advisory conditions

elsewhere.

* WHEN...The Hazardous Seas Warning is in effect until 7 PM PST

Saturday, with Small Craft Advisory in effect from 4 PM this

afternoon to 4 PM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Bar crossings will become especially

treacherous.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels

should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port

until conditions improve.

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST SATURDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

4 PM PST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 kt, with very steep and hazardous

northwest seas of 12 to 15 ft at 10 seconds, becoming wind-

driven at 8 to 11 feet Saturday.

* WHERE...Very steep and hazardous seas will affect all areas

through this afternoon, then continue for areas south of Gold

Beach through Saturday, with Small Craft Advisory conditions

elsewhere.

* WHEN...The Hazardous Seas Warning is in effect until 7 PM PST

Saturday, with Small Craft Advisory in effect from 4 PM this

afternoon to 4 PM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Bar crossings will become especially

treacherous.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels

should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port

until conditions improve.

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST

SATURDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

4 PM PST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 kt, with very steep and hazardous

northwest seas of 12 to 15 ft at 10 seconds, becoming wind-

driven at 8 to 11 feet Saturday.

* WHERE...Very steep and hazardous seas will affect all areas

through this afternoon, then continue for areas beyond 5 nm form

shore and south of Cape Ferrelo tonight, with Small Craft

Advisory conditions elsewhere.

* WHEN...The Hazardous Seas Warning is in effect until 4 AM PST

Saturday. The Small Craft Advisory is in effect from 4 PM this

afternoon to 4 PM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Bar crossings will become especially

treacherous.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels

should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port

until conditions improve.

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST

SATURDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

4 PM PST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 kt, with very steep and hazardous

northwest seas of 12 to 15 ft at 10 seconds, becoming wind-

driven at 8 to 11 feet Saturday.

* WHERE...Very steep and hazardous seas will affect all areas

through this afternoon, then continue for areas beyond 5 nm form

shore and south of Cape Ferrelo tonight, with Small Craft

Advisory conditions elsewhere.

* WHEN...The Hazardous Seas Warning is in effect until 4 AM PST

Saturday. The Small Craft Advisory is in effect from 4 PM this

afternoon to 4 PM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Bar crossings will become especially

treacherous.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels

should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port

until conditions improve.

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather