CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, November 18, 2021

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

223 AM PST Thu Nov 18 2021

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS

EVENING TO 4 AM PST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 50 kt, and very

steep wind driven seas of 13 to 16 feet through this evening.

Very steep west to northwest seas of 12 to 14 feet at 11 seconds

will continue through Friday night.

* WHERE...All areas.

* WHEN...The Gale Warning is in effect from 10 AM this morning to

10 PM PST this evening, followed by a Hazardous Seas Warning

from 10 PM this evening to 4 AM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep

seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or

secure the vessel for severe conditions.

