CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, November 17, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Eureka CA 228 AM PST Wed Nov 17 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Steep seas 6 to 9 feet. * WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm. * WHEN...Until 6 AM PST early this morning. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Steep seas 6 to 9 feet. * WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm. * WHEN...Until 6 AM PST early this morning. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Very steep and hazardous seas 7 to 12 feet. * WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm and Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...Until 6 AM PST early this morning. * IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause damage to vessels. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port until hazardous seas subside. ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Very steep and hazardous seas 7 to 12 feet. * WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm and Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...Until 6 AM PST early this morning. * IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause damage to vessels. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port until hazardous seas subside. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather