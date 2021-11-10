CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, November 10, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Eureka CA 207 AM PST Wed Nov 10 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Seas 10 to 12 feet. * WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm and Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Seas 10 to 12 feet. * WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm and Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...South winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas around 10 feet. * WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...Until 7 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Seas 9 to 12 feet. * WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather