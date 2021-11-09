CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, November 9, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA 241 AM PST Tue Nov 9 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Hazardous wind and sea conditions. * WHERE...Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal from 10 to 60 NM. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX). PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather