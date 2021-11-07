CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, November 7, 2021

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

228 AM PST Sun Nov 7 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM MONDAY TO 3 AM PST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 25 to 35 kt with

gusts up to 50 kt and seas 11 to 16 feet at 12 seconds

expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 10 to

15 kt.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 9 AM Monday to 3 AM PST

Tuesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 PM PST this

afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas

9 to 12 feet at 12 seconds.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas 10-

60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and

seas 7 to 12 feet at 12 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras

Blancas California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until 2 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

9 PM PST THIS EVENING...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM MONDAY TO 3 AM PST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 20 to 30 kt with

gusts up to 45 kt and seas 9 to 14 feet at 11 seconds

expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 10 to

20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes

California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 3 PM Monday to 3 AM PST

Tuesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 3 PM this

afternoon to 9 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM MONDAY TO 3 AM PST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas

7 to 12 feet at 11 seconds expected.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point

California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...From 3 PM Monday to 3 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM MONDAY TO 3 AM PST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas

7 to 12 feet at 11 seconds expected.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point

California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...From 3 PM Monday to 3 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST MONDAY...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM MONDAY TO 1 AM PST TUESDAY...

...STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM MONDAY TO 1 AM PST TUESDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 4 PM PST

TUESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Storm Warning, south winds 40 to 50 kt with gusts

up to 60 kt and seas 20 to 26 ft at 11 to 12 seconds expected.

For the Gale Warning, south winds 40 to 50 kt with gusts up to

60 kt and seas 17 to 23 ft at 11 to 12 seconds expected. For the

Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous seas 14 to 19

ft at 10 to 12 seconds expected. For the Small Craft Advisory,

southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 9 to

11 ft at 11 to 12 seconds.

* WHERE...For the Storm Warning...All areas except 10 nm to 20 nm

offshore south of Gold Beach. For the Gale Warning...all areas

not covered by the Storm Warning. For the Hazardous Seas

Warning...all areas. For the Small Craft Advisory...all areas.

* WHEN...For the Storm Warning, from 1 PM Monday to 1 AM PST

Tuesday. For the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 1 AM to 4 PM PST

Tuesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 1 PM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds and very steep seas could capsize

or damage vessels. Visibilities will be significantly reduced.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for very strong winds and very steep and hazardous seas.

