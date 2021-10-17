CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, October 20, 2021 _____ GALE WATCH URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Medford OR 130 PM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021 ...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...South winds 35 to 45 kt with gusts up to 55 kt and seas 18 to 23 ft at 13 seconds possible. There is a low chance of isolated storm force wind gusts. * WHERE...The gale force winds will occur beyond 5 nm away from shore. Hazardous seas will occur over all the waters. The low potential for storm force wind gusts will likely occur beyond 40 nm from shore. * WHEN...From late Monday night through late Tuesday night. There is some uncertainty when the gales could occur. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are possible. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/go.usa.gov\/x6hks PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid strong winds and very steep seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...South winds 35 to 45 kt with gusts up to 55 kt and seas 18 to 23 ft at 13 seconds possible. There is a low chance of isolated storm force wind gusts. * WHERE...The gale force winds will occur beyond 5 nm away from shore. Hazardous seas will occur over all the waters. The low potential for storm force wind gusts will likely occur beyond 40 nm from shore. * WHEN...From late Monday night through late Tuesday night. There is some uncertainty when the gales could occur. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are possible. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/go.usa.gov\/x6hks PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid strong winds and very steep seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...South winds 35 to 45 kt with gusts up to 55 kt and seas 18 to 23 ft at 13 seconds possible. There is a low chance of isolated storm force wind gusts. * WHERE...The gale force winds will occur beyond 5 nm away from shore. Hazardous seas will occur over all the waters. The low potential for storm force wind gusts will likely occur beyond 40 nm from shore. * WHEN...From late Monday night through late Tuesday night. There is some uncertainty when the gales could occur. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are possible. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/go.usa.gov\/x6hks PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid strong winds and very steep seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...South winds 35 to 45 kt with gusts up to 55 kt and seas 18 to 23 ft at 13 seconds possible. There is a low chance of isolated storm force wind gusts. * WHERE...The gale force winds will occur beyond 5 nm away from shore. Hazardous seas will occur over all the waters. The low potential for storm force wind gusts will likely occur beyond 40 nm from shore. * WHEN...From late Monday night through late Tuesday night. There is some uncertainty when the gales could occur. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are possible. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/go.usa.gov\/x6hks PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid strong winds and very steep seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather