CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, October 20, 2021

GALE WATCH

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

130 PM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE

TUESDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...South winds 35 to 45 kt with gusts up to 55 kt and seas

18 to 23 ft at 13 seconds possible. There is a low chance of

isolated storm force wind gusts.

* WHERE...The gale force winds will occur beyond 5 nm away from

shore. Hazardous seas will occur over all the waters. The low

potential for storm force wind gusts will likely occur beyond 40

nm from shore.

* WHEN...From late Monday night through late Tuesday night. There

is some uncertainty when the gales could occur.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are possible.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid strong winds and

very steep seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course,

and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.

