CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, October 16, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA 1024 PM PDT Fri Oct 15 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 3 PM PDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Hazardous sea conditions. * WHERE...Inner waters from Point Mugu to San Mateo Pt. CA including Santa Catalina and Anacapa Islands and East Santa Barbara Channel from Pt. Conception to Pt. Mugu CA including Santa Cruz Island. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 3 PM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX). PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather