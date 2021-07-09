CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, July 10, 2021

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

243 AM PDT Fri Jul 9 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and

seas 8 to 11 feet at 8 seconds.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and

seas 7 to 11 feet at 9 seconds.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

seas 7 to 11 feet at 9 seconds.

* WHERE...Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

seas 7 to 11 feet at 9 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes

California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

