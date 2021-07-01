CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, July 1, 2021 _____ HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Medford OR 215 AM PDT Thu Jul 1 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT SUNDAY... ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 AM PDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous seas 8 to 11 ft expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. * WHERE...Small craft conditions will affect areas south of Port Orford into this afternoon. This evening through Sunday morning, hazardous seas warning conditions will affect areas south of Gold Beach, with small craft conditions for the rest of the area. * WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 5 PM this afternoon to 11 AM PDT Sunday. Copyright 2021 AccuWeather