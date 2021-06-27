CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, June 27, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Medford OR 210 AM PDT Sun Jun 27 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM MONDAY TO 5 AM PDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, north winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 4 to 6 ft. For the second Small Craft Advisory, south winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 4 to 7 ft. * WHERE...For the first Small Craft Advisory, beyond 2 nm from shore from Port Orford to Pistol River, and south of Pistol River gradually extending from beyond 5 nm to beyond 10 nm from shore. For the second Small Craft Advisory, north of Pistol River within 30 nm of shore. * WHEN...For the first Small Craft Advisory, until 2 PM PDT Sunday. For the second Small Craft Advisory, from 8 AM Monday to 5 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or damage smaller vessels. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM MONDAY TO 5 AM PDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, north winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 4 to 6 ft. For the second Small Craft Advisory, south winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 4 to 7 ft. * WHERE...For the first Small Craft Advisory, beyond 2 nm from shore from Port Orford to Pistol River, and south of Pistol River gradually extending from beyond 5 nm to beyond 10 nm from shore. For the second Small Craft Advisory, north of Pistol River within 30 nm of shore. * WHEN...For the first Small Craft Advisory, until 2 PM PDT Sunday. For the second Small Craft Advisory, from 8 AM Monday to 5 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or damage smaller vessels. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM MONDAY TO 5 AM PDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, north winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 4 to 6 ft. For the second Small Craft Advisory, south winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 4 to 7 ft. * WHERE...For the first Small Craft Advisory, beyond 2 nm from shore from Port Orford to Pistol River, and south of Pistol River gradually extending from beyond 5 nm to beyond 10 nm from shore. For the second Small Craft Advisory, north of Pistol River within 30 nm of shore. * WHEN...For the first Small Craft Advisory, until 2 PM PDT Sunday. For the second Small Craft Advisory, from 8 AM Monday to 5 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or damage smaller vessels. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM MONDAY TO 5 AM PDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, north winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 4 to 6 ft. For the second Small Craft Advisory, south winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 4 to 7 ft. * WHERE...For the first Small Craft Advisory, beyond 2 nm from shore from Port Orford to Pistol River, and south of Pistol River gradually extending from beyond 5 nm to beyond 10 nm from shore. For the second Small Craft Advisory, north of Pistol River within 30 nm of shore. * WHEN...For the first Small Craft Advisory, until 2 PM PDT Sunday. For the second Small Craft Advisory, from 8 AM Monday to 5 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or damage smaller vessels. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM MONDAY TO 5 AM PDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, north winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 4 to 6 ft. For the second Small Craft Advisory, south winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 4 to 7 ft. * WHERE...For the first Small Craft Advisory, beyond 2 nm from shore from Port Orford to Pistol River, and south of Pistol River gradually extending from beyond 5 nm to beyond 10 nm from shore. For the second Small Craft Advisory, north of Pistol River within 30 nm of shore. * WHEN...For the first Small Craft Advisory, until 2 PM PDT Sunday. For the second Small Craft Advisory, from 8 AM Monday to 5 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or damage smaller vessels. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM MONDAY TO 5 AM PDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, north winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 4 to 6 ft. For the second Small Craft Advisory, south winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 4 to 7 ft. * WHERE...For the first Small Craft Advisory, beyond 2 nm from shore from Port Orford to Pistol River, and south of Pistol River gradually extending from beyond 5 nm to beyond 10 nm from shore. For the second Small Craft Advisory, north of Pistol River within 30 nm of shore. * WHEN...For the first Small Craft Advisory, until 2 PM PDT Sunday. For the second Small Craft Advisory, from 8 AM Monday to 5 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or damage smaller vessels. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM MONDAY TO 5 AM PDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, north winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 4 to 6 ft. For the second Small Craft Advisory, south winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 4 to 7 ft. * WHERE...For the first Small Craft Advisory, beyond 2 nm from shore from Port Orford to Pistol River, and south of Pistol River gradually extending from beyond 5 nm to beyond 10 nm from shore. For the second Small Craft Advisory, north of Pistol River within 30 nm of shore. * WHEN...For the first Small Craft Advisory, until 2 PM PDT Sunday. For the second Small Craft Advisory, from 8 AM Monday to 5 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or damage smaller vessels. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM MONDAY TO 5 AM PDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, north winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 4 to 6 ft. For the second Small Craft Advisory, south winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 4 to 7 ft. * WHERE...For the first Small Craft Advisory, beyond 2 nm from shore from Port Orford to Pistol River, and south of Pistol River gradually extending from beyond 5 nm to beyond 10 nm from shore. For the second Small Craft Advisory, north of Pistol River within 30 nm of shore. * WHEN...For the first Small Craft Advisory, until 2 PM PDT Sunday. For the second Small Craft Advisory, from 8 AM Monday to 5 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or damage smaller vessels. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather