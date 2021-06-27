CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, June 27, 2021

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

210 AM PDT Sun Jun 27 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM MONDAY TO

5 AM PDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, north winds 10 to

20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 4 to 6 ft. For the

second Small Craft Advisory, south winds 10 to 20 kt with

gusts up to 30 kt and seas 4 to 7 ft.

* WHERE...For the first Small Craft Advisory, beyond 2 nm from

shore from Port Orford to Pistol River, and south of Pistol

River gradually extending from beyond 5 nm to beyond 10 nm

from shore. For the second Small Craft Advisory, north of

Pistol River within 30 nm of shore.

* WHEN...For the first Small Craft Advisory, until 2 PM PDT

Sunday. For the second Small Craft Advisory, from 8 AM Monday

to 5 AM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or

damage smaller vessels.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous

conditions.

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather