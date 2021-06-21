CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, June 21, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Eureka CA 224 AM PDT Mon Jun 21 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Seas 5 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...North winds 5 to 15 kt and seas 6 to 9 feet. * WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather