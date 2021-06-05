CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, June 5, 2021

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

216 AM PDT Sat Jun 5 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING

TO 8 AM PDT SUNDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. Steep to

very steep and hazardous seas of 10 to 12 ft due to wind seas

and a building northwest swell. Seas become swell dominated

Sunday into Monday, 8 to 10 ft at 11 to 12 seconds.

* WHERE...Hazardous conditions are expected from Gold Beach

southward and beyond 1 to 2 nm from shore through this morning.

Then all areas will be affected by conditions hazardous to small

craft with very steep and hazardous seas expected from Brookings

southward and beyond 1 to 2 nm from shore.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 8 AM this morning to 8

AM PDT Sunday. For the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 5 PM this

afternoon to 11 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Bar crossings will become especially

treacherous.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels

should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port

until conditions improve.

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather