CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, May 30, 2021

HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

1150 PM PDT Sat May 29 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT SUNDAY...

...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

LATE SUNDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 20 to 30

kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 8 to 11 feet expected. For

the Gale Watch, northwest winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to

40 kt and seas 8 to 10 feet possible.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 PM PDT Sunday.

For the Gale Watch, from Sunday afternoon through late Sunday

night.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible

hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter

course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT SUNDAY...

...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

LATE SUNDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 20 to 25 kt

with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 6 to 9 feet. For the Gale

Watch, north winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas

7 to 9 feet possible.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 PM PDT Sunday.

For the Gale Watch, from Sunday afternoon through late Sunday

night.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible

hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter

course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and

seas 7 to 11 feet.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 5 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas

5 to 7 feet.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

