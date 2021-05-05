CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, May 5, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Medford OR 230 AM PDT Wed May 5 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt and steep wind-driven seas 6 to 8 feet will diminish later this morning. * WHERE...Mostly beyond 5 nm offshore. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or damage smaller vessels. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt and steep wind-driven seas 6 to 8 feet will diminish later this morning. * WHERE...Mostly beyond 5 nm offshore. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or damage smaller vessels. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt and steep wind-driven seas 6 to 8 feet will diminish later this morning. * WHERE...Mostly beyond 5 nm offshore. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or damage smaller vessels. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt and steep wind-driven seas 6 to 8 feet will diminish later this morning. * WHERE...Mostly beyond 5 nm offshore. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or damage smaller vessels. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather