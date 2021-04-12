CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, April 12, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area 249 AM PDT Mon Apr 12 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM PDT TUESDAY... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 7 to 12 feet at 11 seconds expected. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes California out to 10 nm. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 3 PM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 3 PM PDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 9 to 12 feet at 13 seconds. For the second Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 8 to 11 feet at 11 seconds expected. * WHERE...Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos 10-60 NM. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 9 AM PDT this morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 3 AM to 3 PM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 PM PDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 10 to 14 feet at 13 seconds. For the second Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 8 to 13 feet at 11 seconds expected. * WHERE...Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point 10-60 NM. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 9 AM PDT this morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 3 PM this afternoon to 3 PM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 10 to 14 feet at 11 seconds. * WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM. * WHEN...Until 3 PM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 3 PM PDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 8 to 10 feet at 11 seconds expected, resulting in hazardous conditions near harbor entrances. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point California out to 10 nm. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 3 PM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near harbor entrances. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 3 PM PDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 5 to 15 kt expected. * WHERE...San Pablo Bay, Suisun Bay, the West Delta and the San Francisco Bay north of the Bay Bridge. * WHEN...From 9 AM to 3 PM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 3 PM PDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...West winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected. * WHERE...San Francisco Bay South of the Bay Bridge. * WHEN...From 9 AM to 3 PM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... 