CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, March 25, 2021

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

205 AM PDT Thu Mar 25 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PDT

FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, north winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts

up to 40 kt and seas 12 to 14 feet expected. For the Small Craft

Advisory, north winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and

seas 7 to 12 feet.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm and Cape

Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM

PDT Friday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 PM PDT this

afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PDT

FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, north winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts

up to 40 kt and seas 9 to 13 feet expected. For the Small Craft

Advisory, north winds 15 to 25 kt with localized gusts up to 35

kt and seas 6 to 11 feet.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM

PDT Friday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 PM PDT this

afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PDT

FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, north winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts

to 35 kt and seas 10 to 13 feet expected. For the Small Craft

Advisory, north winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

seas 7 to 10 feet expected.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM

PDT Friday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 PM PDT this

afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

_____

