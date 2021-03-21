CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, March 22, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service SAN DIEGO CA 219 AM PDT Sun Mar 21 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Gusty northwest winds near 20 knots at times. * WHERE...Waters from San Mateo point to the Mexican Border Extending 30 to 60 nm out including San Clemente Island. * WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will continue to be breezy each afternoon and evening Monday into Tuesday as well. An increase in swell will also occur Monday night. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather