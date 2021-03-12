CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, March 12, 2021 _____ SPECIAL MARINE WARNING The National Weather Service in OXNARD has issued a * Special Marine Warning for... Inner waters from Point Mugu to San Mateo Pt. CA including Santa Catalina and Anacapa Islands... * Until 145 AM PST. * At 1212 AM PST, a thunderstorm capable of producing waterspouts was located 18 miles west of Laguna Beach drifting east at 5 knots. HAZARD...Waterspouts, wind gusts 34 knots or greater, and small hail. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Waterspouts can easily overturn boats and create locally hazardous seas. Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and suddenly higher waves. * Locations impacted include... The San Pedro Channel between Catalina Island and the Orange County Coast including Laguna Beach to San Clemente. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Thunderstorms can produce sudden waterspouts. Waterspouts can easily overturn boats and create locally hazardous seas. Seek safe harbor immediately. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather