CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, March 5, 2021

_____

GALE WARNING

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

212 AM PST Fri Mar 5 2021

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS

MORNING TO 7 PM PST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds 30 to 45 kt with gusts 35 to 55 kt and very

steep and hazardous wind-driven seas of 17 to 23 ft.

* WHERE...Strong gales and very steep and hazardous seas are

expected in all areas, with storm force gusts possible,

especially near capes and headlands.

* WHEN...Winds and seas will peak early this morning. Then, winds

will diminish by late morning, but seas will remain very steep

through this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep

seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or

secure the vessel for severe conditions.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS

MORNING TO 7 PM PST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds 35 to 45 kt, with gusts 40 to 60 kt and very

steep and hazardous wind-driven seas of 20 to 25 ft.

* WHERE...Storm conditions are expected between 10 and 30 nm

from shore, with strong gales elsewhere. Very steep and

hazardous seas are expected in all areas.

* WHEN...Winds and seas will peak early this morning. Then, winds

will diminish by late morning, but seas will remain very steep

through this evening.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds and very steep seas could capsize

or damage vessels. Visibilities will be significantly reduced.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for very strong winds and very steep and hazardous seas.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS

MORNING TO 7 PM PST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds 30 to 45 kt with gusts 35 to 55 kt and very

steep and hazardous wind-driven seas of 17 to 23 ft.

* WHERE...Strong gales and very steep and hazardous seas are

expected in all areas, with storm force gusts possible,

especially near capes and headlands.

* WHEN...Winds and seas will peak early this morning. Then, winds

will diminish by late morning, but seas will remain very steep

through this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep

seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or

secure the vessel for severe conditions.

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather