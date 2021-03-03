CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, March 3, 2021

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

251 AM PST Wed Mar 3 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 3 PM PST THURSDAY...

...STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 30 to 40 kt with

gusts up to 45 kt and seas 15 to 17 feet expected. For the

Small Craft Advisory, seas 11 to 14 feet. For the Storm Watch,

south winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 55 kt and seas 17 to

21 feet possible.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 9 AM to 3 PM PST Thursday.

For the Small Craft Advisory, until 9 AM PST this morning. For

the Storm Watch, from Thursday afternoon through Friday

morning.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which

could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should prepare to remain in port, alter course, and/or

secure the vessel for severe conditions before conditions

deteriorate.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THURSDAY TO 6 AM PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 25 to 35 kt with

gusts up to 45 kt and seas 14 to 17 feet expected. For the

Small Craft Advisory, seas 10 to 13 feet.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 3 PM Thursday to 6 AM PST

Friday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 9 AM PST this

morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THURSDAY TO 9 AM PST

FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southeast winds 25 to 35 kt with

gusts up to 45 kt and seas 14 to 19 feet expected. For the

Small Craft Advisory, north winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to

25 kt and seas 12 to 14 feet.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 9 AM Thursday to 9 AM PST

Friday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 PM PST this

afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THURSDAY TO 9 AM PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southeast winds 20 to 30 kt with

gusts up to 45 kt and seas 13 to 18 feet expected. For the

Small Craft Advisory, seas 9 to 12 feet.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 9 PM Thursday to 9 AM PST

Friday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 PM PST this

afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

