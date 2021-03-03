CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, March 3, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Eureka CA 251 AM PST Wed Mar 3 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING... ...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 3 PM PST THURSDAY... ...STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas 15 to 17 feet expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 11 to 14 feet. For the Storm Watch, south winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 55 kt and seas 17 to 21 feet possible. * WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 9 AM to 3 PM PST Thursday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 9 AM PST this morning. For the Storm Watch, from Thursday afternoon through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should prepare to remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions before conditions deteriorate. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING... ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THURSDAY TO 6 AM PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas 14 to 17 feet expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 10 to 13 feet. * WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 3 PM Thursday to 6 AM PST Friday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 9 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... ...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THURSDAY TO 9 AM PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southeast winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas 14 to 19 feet expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 12 to 14 feet. * WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 9 AM Thursday to 9 AM PST Friday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THURSDAY TO 9 AM PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas 13 to 18 feet expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 9 to 12 feet. * WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 9 PM Thursday to 9 AM PST Friday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Mariners should prepare to remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions before conditions deteriorate.