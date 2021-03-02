CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, March 3, 2021

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

325 AM PST Tue Mar 2 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 3 AM

PST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 8 to 11 feet at 15 seconds expected.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...From noon Tuesday to 3 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 9 to 11 feet at 15 seconds expected.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...From 4 PM Tuesday to 3 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 9 to 11 feet at 15 seconds expected.

* WHERE...Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...From 4 PM Tuesday to 3 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING

TO 3 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 8 to 11 feet at 15 seconds expected.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas 10-

60 NM.

* WHEN...From 7 PM Tuesday to 3 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather