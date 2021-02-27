CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, February 27, 2021 _____ GALE WARNING URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA 332 AM PST Sat Feb 27 2021 ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts to 40 kt and combined seas of 12 to 16 feet when conditions are worst. * WHERE...Portions of the coastal waters of southwest California. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will create dangerous sea conditions which could capsize or damage small and large vessels. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX). PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Hazardous wind and sea conditions. * WHERE...Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal westward out to 10 NM. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX). PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PST SUNDAY... ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON PST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and steep combined seas of 4 to 6 feet are expected when conditions are worst. * WHERE...Inner waters from Point Mugu to San Mateo Pt. CA including Santa Catalina and Anacapa Islands. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 3 AM to noon PST Sunday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 5 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will create dangerous sea conditions which could capsize or damage small and large vessels. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX). PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Hazardous wind and sea conditions. * WHERE...East Santa Barbara Channel from Pt. Conception to Pt. Mugu CA including Santa Cruz Island. * WHEN...Until noon PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX). PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... 