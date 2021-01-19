CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, January 20, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service SAN DIEGO CA 210 AM PST Tue Jan 19 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM PST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. * WHERE...All coastal waters. * WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 10 PM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Winds and choppy seas will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM PST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. * WHERE...All coastal waters. * WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 10 PM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Winds and choppy seas will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather