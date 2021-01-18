CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, January 18, 2021 _____ MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT Marine Weather Statement National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA 1259 AM PST Mon Jan 18 2021 ...MAJOR WIND EVENT FOR THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA BIGHT MONDAY EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... Strong, gusty northeast winds and very choppy seas will develop over the inner waters southeast of Point Conception by this evening. Gale Force winds will peak at 30 to 40 knots with local gusts to 50 knots late tonight through Tuesday afternoon, resulting in very rough seas across most of the bight. The winds will gradually subside Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. The strongest winds will affect the nearshore waters from Ventura to Santa Monica, including Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands. Also affected will be the San Pedro Channel and the east side of Catalina Island, including Avalon and Two Harbors, where dangerous wind waves of 5 to 8 feet are possible on Tuesday. The winds and rough seas will be capable of producing damage to exposed locations. These conditions have a history of vessel damage and loss of life and mariners should avoid them or remain in safe harbor until conditions improve. Avalon Harbor on Catalina Island should not be considered safe harbor during this event. ...MAJOR WIND EVENT FOR THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA BIGHT MONDAY EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... Strong, gusty northeast winds and very choppy seas will develop over the inner waters southeast of Point Conception by this evening. Gale Force winds will peak at 30 to 40 knots with local gusts to 50 knots late tonight through Tuesday afternoon, resulting in very rough seas across most of the bight. The winds will gradually subside Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. The strongest winds will affect the nearshore waters from Ventura to Santa Monica, including Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands. Also affected will be the San Pedro Channel and the east side of Catalina Island, including Avalon and Two Harbors, where dangerous wind waves of 5 to 8 feet are possible on Tuesday. The winds and rough seas will be capable of producing damage to exposed locations. These conditions have a history of vessel damage and loss of life and mariners should avoid them or remain in safe harbor until conditions improve. Avalon Harbor on Catalina Island should not be considered safe harbor during this event. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather