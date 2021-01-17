CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, January 17, 2021 _____ MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT Marine Weather Statement National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA 432 AM PST Sun Jan 17 2021 ...MAJOR WIND EVENT FOR THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA BIGHT IS EXPECTED FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... Strong, gusty northeast winds and very choppy seas will develop over the coastal waters southeast of Point Conception by Monday evening. Gale Force winds will peak at 30 to 40 knots with local gusts to 50 knots late Monday night through Tuesday afternoon, causing very rough seas across most of the bight, mainly near and south of the Ventura and Santa Barbara County line. The winds will gradually subside Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. These winds will especially affect nearshore areas from Ventura to Santa Monica, including Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands. Winds will also affect the San Pedro Channel and impact most of the unprotected front side of Catalina Island, including Avalon and Two Harbors where dangerous wind waves of 5 to 8 feet will be possible on Tuesday. The winds and rough seas will be capable of producing damage to exposed locations. These conditions have a history of vessel damage and loss of life. Mariners should avoid these areas, or remain in safe harbor until conditions improve. Avalon harbor should NOT be considered safe harbor during this event. ...MAJOR WIND EVENT FOR THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA BIGHT IS EXPECTED FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... Strong, gusty northeast winds and very choppy seas will develop over the coastal waters southeast of Point Conception by Monday evening. Gale Force winds will peak at 30 to 40 knots with local gusts to 50 knots late Monday night through Tuesday afternoon, causing very rough seas across most of the bight, mainly near and south of the Ventura and Santa Barbara County line. The winds will gradually subside Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. These winds will especially affect nearshore areas from Ventura to Santa Monica, including Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands. Winds will also affect the San Pedro Channel and impact most of the unprotected front side of Catalina Island, including Avalon and Two Harbors where dangerous wind waves of 5 to 8 feet will be possible on Tuesday. The winds and rough seas will be capable of producing damage to exposed locations. These conditions have a history of vessel damage and loss of life. Mariners should avoid these areas, or remain in safe harbor until conditions improve. Avalon harbor should NOT be considered safe harbor during this event. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather