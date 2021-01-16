CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, January 17, 2021 _____ GALE WATCH URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Medford OR 228 AM PST Sat Jan 16 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING... ...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 11 to 16 ft at 16 seconds expected, subsiding below 10 feet late this evening. For the Gale Watch, north winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts of 40 kt and combined seas of 12 to 18 ft possible. * WHERE...South of Nesika Beach. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 10 PM PST Saturday. For the Gale Watch, from Sunday morning through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid strong winds and very steep seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Seas 10 to 16 ft at 16 seconds expected, subsiding below 10 ft late this evening. * WHERE...All areas. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Steep seas could capsize or damage smaller vessels. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Seas 10 to 16 ft at 16 seconds expected, subsiding below 10 ft late this evening. * WHERE...All areas. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Steep seas could capsize or damage smaller vessels. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions.