CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, January 3, 2021

_____

STORM WATCH

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

246 AM PST Sun Jan 3 2021

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM PST

THIS EVENING...

...STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM PST

MONDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts

up to 45 kt and seas 18 to 23 ft at 16 seconds expected. For the

Storm Warning, south winds 35 to 45 kt with gusts up to 60 kt

and seas 20 to 25 ft at 18 seconds expected. For the Hazardous

Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous seas 18 to 21 ft at 16

seconds.

* WHERE...All areas. Winds will briefly be at a minimum around 8

AM this morning. The increasing winds will be strongest south of

Cape Arago this afternoon, then strong in all areas into Monday

morning.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 1 PM this afternoon to 10 PM

PST this evening. For the Storm Warning, from 10 PM this

evening to 7 AM PST Monday. For the Hazardous Seas Warning,

until 1 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds and very steep seas could capsize

or damage vessels. Visibilities will be significantly reduced.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for very strong winds and very steep and hazardous seas.

