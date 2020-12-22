CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, December 22, 2020 _____ MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT National Weather Service SAN DIEGO CA 1227 AM PST Tue Dec 22 2020 ...Dense Fog Over the Coastal Waters through Tuesday Morning... Dense fog from a shallow marine layer will impact the coastal waters through Tuesday morning, reducing visibilities to less than a 1/2 mile and occasionally below 1/4 mile. Mariners should reduce speeds and be on the lookout for exposed rocks and other vessels, including large ships in the shipping lanes. Use radar or GPS navigation if available, and consider remaining in harbor if such equipment is unavailable. ...Dense Fog Over the Coastal Waters through Tuesday Morning... Dense fog from a shallow marine layer will impact the coastal waters through Tuesday morning, reducing visibilities to less than a 1/2 mile and occasionally below 1/4 mile. Mariners should reduce speeds and be on the lookout for exposed rocks and other vessels, including large ships in the shipping lanes. Use radar or GPS navigation if available, and consider remaining in harbor if such equipment is unavailable. _____ Copyright 2020 AccuWeather