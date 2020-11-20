CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, November 21, 2020
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Medford OR
209 AM PST Fri Nov 20 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING
TO 10 PM PST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
steep seas 6 to 9 ft at 9 seconds are expected.
* WHERE...South of Cape Blanco beyond 3 NM from shore except
closer to shore near the capes.
* WHEN...From 10 AM Friday morning to 10 PM PST Saturday evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or
damage smaller vessels.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Hazardous sea conditions.
* WHERE...Portions of the coastal waters of southwest
California.
* WHEN...Until 3 AM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING
TO 10 PM PST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
steep seas 6 to 9 ft at 9 seconds are expected.
* WHERE...From Cape Blanco southward beyond 3 NM from shore
except closer to shore near the capes.
* WHEN...From 10 AM Friday morning to 10 PM PST Saturday evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or
damage smaller vessels.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous
conditions.
_____
