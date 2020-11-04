CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, November 5, 2020

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

138 AM PST Wed Nov 4 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST

THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Steep seas 6 to 8 ft at 9 and 11 seconds.

* WHERE...From Gold Beach northward.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or

damage smaller vessels.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous

conditions.

