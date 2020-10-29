CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, October 31, 2020
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
313 PM PDT Thu Oct 29 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM FRIDAY TO 3 AM PDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt
expected.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras
Blancas California out to 10 nm.
* WHEN...From 9 AM Friday to 3 AM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TO 9 PM PDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt
expected.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos
California out to 10 nm.
* WHEN...From 3 PM to 9 PM PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM FRIDAY TO 9 AM PDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected.
* WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM.
* WHEN...From 3 PM Friday to 9 AM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather