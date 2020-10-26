CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, October 26, 2020
MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT
Marine Weather Statement
National Weather Service San Francisco CA
248 AM PDT Mon Oct 26 2020
Offshore winds have brought strong winds over the San Francisco
Bays and Delta. These gusty winds will slowly diminish through
Monday morning. Strong wind gusts can generate hazardous seas,
especially for small vessels. Strongest easterly wind gusts can be
expected within the San Francisco Bays extending through the
Delta and along the immediate California coastline from Point
Arena to Pigeon Point.
