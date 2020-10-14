CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, October 16, 2020
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Medford OR
315 AM PDT Wed Oct 14 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT FRIDAY...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 11 AM PDT THURSDAY...
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THURSDAY TO 5 AM PDT
FRIDAY...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT
THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Steep seas 9 to 10 ft at 10 to 11 seconds through early
this afternoon. North winds 20 to 30 kt with occasional gusts to
35 kt and steep to very steep 9 to 11 ft seas, dominated by wind
waves this afternoon into Thursday morning. Winds and seas then
increase further on Thursday into Thursday night to 25 to 35 kt
and 10 to 13 ft. A Hazardous Seas Watch follows late Thursday
night through Friday evening with very steep and hazardous seas
8 to 11 ft at 11 seconds likely.
* WHERE...Small Craft Advisory conditions will affect all areas
this morning then north of Port Orford through Friday evening.
Hazardous seas develop south of Port Orford this afternoon,
increase to Gales late Thursday morning through Thursday night,
then hazardous seas again Friday through Friday evening.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 11 AM Thursday to 5 AM PDT
Friday. For the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 2 PM this afternoon
to 11 AM PDT Thursday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 11 PM
PDT Friday. For the Hazardous Seas Watch, from early Friday
morning through Friday evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or
damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep
seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or
secure the vessel for severe conditions.
