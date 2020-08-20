CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, August 21, 2020

GALE WARNING

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

254 AM PDT Thu Aug 20 2020

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and

combined seas 7 to 10 feet when conditions are worst.

* WHERE...Waters from Pt. Sal to Santa Cruz Island CA and

westward 60 nm including San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands and

Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal from 10 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will create dangerous sea conditions

which could capsize or damage small and large vessels.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PDT

FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and

combined seas 7 to 10 feet possible when conditions are worst.

* WHERE...Outer waters from Santa Cruz Island to San Clemente

Island to 60 NM offshore including San Nicolas and Santa

Barbara Islands. Mainly NW of San Nicolas Island.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM

PDT Friday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 PM PDT this

afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Potentially strong winds may create dangerous sea

conditions which could capsize or damage small and large

vessels.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 3 AM PDT

FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

combined seas 7 to 10 feet possible when conditions are worst.

* WHERE...Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal westward out to 10

NM.

* WHEN...From noon today to 3 AM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Potentially strong winds may create dangerous sea

conditions which could capsize or damage small and large

vessels.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

3 AM PDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

combined seas 7 to 10 feet possible when conditions are worst.

* WHERE...East Santa Barbara Channel from Pt. Conception to Pt.

Mugu CA including Santa Cruz Island. Strongest western portion.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Potentially strong winds may create dangerous sea

conditions which could capsize or damage small and large

vessels.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

