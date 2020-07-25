CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, July 25, 2020
_____
GALE WARNING
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Eureka CA
248 AM PDT Sat Jul 25 2020
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, north winds 20 to 30 kt with
gusts up to 40 kt and seas 9 to 12 feet expected. For the
Small Craft Advisory, north winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to
40 kt and seas 7 to 11 feet.
* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 9 PM PDT Saturday. For the
Small Craft Advisory, until 11 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
seas 4 to 7 feet.
* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm.
* WHEN...Until 3 PM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 5 to 15 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas
5 to 8 feet expected.
* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
_____
