CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, June 27, 2020

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

236 AM PDT Sat Jun 27 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PDT

MONDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 25 to 35 kt with

gusts up to 45 kt and seas 14 to 19 feet at 10 seconds

expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 20 to 30

kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 8 to 13 feet at 10 seconds.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM

PDT Monday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 PM PDT this

afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING

TO 3 AM PDT SUNDAY...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM SUNDAY TO 3 AM PDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 25 to 35 kt with

gusts up to 45 kt and seas 15 to 20 feet at 10 seconds

expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 20 to 30

kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 10 to 15 feet at 9 seconds

expected.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 3 AM Sunday to 3 AM PDT

Monday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 9 AM this morning

to 3 AM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PDT SUNDAY...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM SUNDAY TO 3 AM PDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 25 to 35 kt with

gusts up to 45 kt and seas 12 to 17 feet at 10 seconds

expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 20 to

30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 10 to 15 feet at 9

seconds expected.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes

California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 3 AM Sunday to 3 AM PDT

Monday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 3 PM this afternoon

to 3 AM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

3 AM PDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and

choppy waters expected.

* WHERE...San Pablo Bay, Suisun Bay, the West Delta and the San

Francisco Bay north of the Bay Bridge.

* WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

3 AM PDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Choppy waters expected.

* WHERE...San Francisco Bay South of the Bay Bridge.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 AM

PDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and

seas 11 to 16 feet at 10 seconds expected.

* WHERE...Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 3 AM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 AM

PDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and

seas 10 to 15 feet at 10 seconds expected.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point

California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 3 AM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM SUNDAY TO 3 AM PDT

MONDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

seas 9 to 14 feet at 11 seconds expected.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas 10-

60 NM.

* WHEN...From 3 PM Sunday to 3 AM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather