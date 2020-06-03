CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, June 5, 2020
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Eureka CA
239 AM PDT Wed Jun 3 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...North winds sustained around 15 to 25 kt with
occasional gusts to 35 kt and steep seas 7 to 11 feet expected.
* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm and Cape
Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.
* WHEN...From noon Sunday to 3 AM PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small crafts.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...North winds sustained around 10 to 20 kt with
occasional gusts to 30 kt and steep seas 6 to 9 feet expected.
* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm. Strongest
winds and highest seas around Point Saint George.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small crafts.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
