CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, May 16, 2020

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

224 AM PDT Sat May 16 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 11 AM PDT

THIS MORNING...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS

MORNING TO 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM

PDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts to 35 kt and steep to

very steep combined seas of 9 to 11 ft. Winds ease tonight, but

seas remain steep and hazardous through Sunday.

* WHERE...All areas.

* WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 11 AM this morning

to 11 PM PDT this evening. For the first Small Craft Advisory,

from 5 AM to 11 AM PDT this morning. For the second Small Craft

Advisory, from 11 PM this evening to 5 PM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Bar crossing will become especially

treacherous.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels

should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port

until conditions improve.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 11 AM PDT

THIS MORNING...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS

MORNING TO 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM

PDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts to 35 kt and steep to

very steep combined seas of 9 to 11 ft. Winds ease tonight, but

seas remain steep and hazardous through Sunday.

* WHERE...All areas.

* WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 11 AM this morning

to 11 PM PDT this evening. For the first Small Craft Advisory,

from 5 AM to 11 AM PDT this morning. For the second Small Craft

Advisory, from 11 PM this evening to 5 PM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Bar crossing will become especially

treacherous.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels

should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port

until conditions improve.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM EARLY THIS

MORNING TO 5 PM PDT SUNDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS

MORNING TO 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts to 35 kt and steep to

very steep combined seas of 9 to 11 ft. Winds ease tonight, but

seas remain steep and hazardous through Sunday.

* WHERE...All areas. The steepest seas, however, will generally

be beyond 5 nm from shore and north of Pistol River.

* WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 11 AM this morning

to 11 PM PDT this evening. For the Small Craft Advisory, from

5 AM early this morning to 5 PM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Bar crossing will become especially

treacherous.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels

should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port

until conditions improve.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM EARLY THIS

MORNING TO 5 PM PDT SUNDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS

MORNING TO 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts to 35 kt and steep to

very steep combined seas of 9 to 11 ft. Winds ease tonight, but

seas remain steep and hazardous through Sunday.

* WHERE...All areas. The steepest seas, however, will generally

be beyond 5 nm from shore and north of Pistol River.

* WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 11 AM this morning

to 11 PM PDT this evening. For the Small Craft Advisory, from

5 AM early this morning to 5 PM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Bar crossing will become especially

treacherous.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels

should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port

until conditions improve.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 11 AM PDT

THIS MORNING...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS

MORNING TO 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM

PDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts to 35 kt and steep to

very steep combined seas of 9 to 11 ft. Winds ease tonight, but

seas remain steep and hazardous through Sunday.

* WHERE...All areas.

* WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 11 AM this morning

to 11 PM PDT this evening. For the first Small Craft Advisory,

from 5 AM to 11 AM PDT this morning. For the second Small Craft

Advisory, from 11 PM this evening to 5 PM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Bar crossing will become especially

treacherous.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels

should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port

until conditions improve.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 11 AM PDT

THIS MORNING...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS

MORNING TO 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM

PDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts to 35 kt and steep to

very steep combined seas of 9 to 11 ft. Winds ease tonight, but

seas remain steep and hazardous through Sunday.

* WHERE...All areas.

* WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 11 AM this morning

to 11 PM PDT this evening. For the first Small Craft Advisory,

from 5 AM to 11 AM PDT this morning. For the second Small Craft

Advisory, from 11 PM this evening to 5 PM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Bar crossing will become especially

treacherous.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels

should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port

until conditions improve.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM EARLY THIS

MORNING TO 5 PM PDT SUNDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS

MORNING TO 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts to 35 kt and steep to

very steep combined seas of 9 to 11 ft. Winds ease tonight, but

seas remain steep and hazardous through Sunday.

* WHERE...All areas. The steepest seas, however, will generally

be beyond 5 nm from shore and north of Pistol River.

* WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 11 AM this morning

to 11 PM PDT this evening. For the Small Craft Advisory, from

5 AM early this morning to 5 PM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Bar crossing will become especially

treacherous.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels

should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port

until conditions improve.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM EARLY THIS

MORNING TO 5 PM PDT SUNDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS

MORNING TO 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts to 35 kt and steep to

very steep combined seas of 9 to 11 ft. Winds ease tonight, but

seas remain steep and hazardous through Sunday.

* WHERE...All areas. The steepest seas, however, will generally

be beyond 5 nm from shore and north of Pistol River.

* WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 11 AM this morning

to 11 PM PDT this evening. For the Small Craft Advisory, from

5 AM early this morning to 5 PM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Bar crossing will become especially

treacherous.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels

should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port

until conditions improve.

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather