CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, May 8, 2020

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

255 AM PDT Fri May 8 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 20 kt. Gusts to 30 kt. Seas 7 to 9

feet.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm and Cape

Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather