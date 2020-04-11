CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, April 12, 2020
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Eureka CA
230 AM PDT Sat Apr 11 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...N winds 20 to 25 kt with occasional gusts to 35 kt and
steep seas 7 to 12 ft.
* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small crafts.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to around 35 kt
possible and seas 7 to 12 feet expected.
* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small crafts.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...N winds 15 to 25 kt with occasional gusts to around 35 kt
and steep seas 7 to 11 ft.
* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm. Strongest
winds and highest seas around Pt St George.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small crafts.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
9 PM PDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...N winds around 15 kt to 25 kt with gust to around 30 kt
possible. Seas 7 to 10 feet expected.
* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm. Highest seas and
strongest winds near Cape Mendocino.
* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 9 PM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small crafts.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather